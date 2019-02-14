Collection of over 100 augmented reality models show how ARKit can be used for education

Twinkl, a 3D and augmented reality focused software developer is offering over 100 models built on Apple’s ARKit Quick Look tech. The web-based models work with any Apple device running iOS 12 and are a fun and useful resource for young students.

Here’s how Twinkl describes it’s web-based 3D AR models for iOS built on Apple’s ARKit 2-powered Quick Look:

Quick Look is our 3D Augmented Reality model app. Thanks to our incredible team of experienced teachers and creative technologists, you can now bring the natural world to life in your classroom! Engage your children with their learning in a fully immersive 3D way, enabling them to explore the world without leaving the classroom. From human organs to hungry hippopotami, centipedes to cheetahs, and even the structure of Planet Earth, our ever-expanding library of models has something to inspire and educate all ages.

Apple has about a dozen AR models on its Quick Look landing page, but Twinkl has developed a wide variety of models that could be an exciting and useful way to incorporate with educational lesson plans.

You can check out the free ARKit models by visiting Twinkl’s site here, and scrolling down. The models can ben blown up, rotated, and you can snap a photo of the models as well.

