Apple shares new iPhone how-to videos covering Live Photos, Depth Control, and more

Apple this evening has uploaded four new iPhone how-to videos on its YouTube channel. These videos cover choosing a Key Photo in Live Photos, Depth Control, searching in the Photos app, and more.

These videos are basic screen recordings of an iPhone and are meant to be viewed in portrait orientation. They’re quick and to the point, with each video coming in at under 45 seconds.

Apple has shared a total of four new videos this evening. One covers how to search for photos on iPhone, while another focuses on choosing a Key Photo in Live Photos. Apple also highlights its Portrait Mode features, explaining how to shoot with depth control and how to shoot with Stage Light Mono.

These aren’t the first how-to videos Apple has shared on YouTube. In the past, the company has shared Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone videos going over popular features and capabilities.

View all four of today’s new videos below.

