Twitter launches public beta test of new threaded reply interface

Early version of the new interface from last August

A few months ago, Twitter revealed that it was testing a redesigned reply interface based on threading tweets. Starting today, the company has opened up a public test of the new interface and is inviting all users to sign up.

Twitter first started testing this threaded reply interface in August, and some users quickly expressed their dislike of the new design. Essentially, the threaded reply interface takes a Reddit-like approach to managing conversations.

Twitter itself touts that the new interface is designed “to make it easier to see more of what people are saying,” according to The Verge. Replies from the original sender of the tweet appear in gray, while replies from people you follow appear in blue.

Further, the new reply interface hides statistics about replies. This includes likes and retweet stats, which are now require a user to tap through on the reply to see.

Here’s how Twitter explains its beta testing program:

Twitter is exploring new ways to make the conversations you care about easier to read, understand, and join. Want to see what we’re working on and share your feedback? Apply to be part of our Twitter Prototype Program.

If you want to sign up for the Twitter testing program, you can do so via this application. It’s unclear when Twitter plans to roll out this new design to everyone, but it likely will be sooner rather than later assuming this public beta test goes well.

Playing with some new Twitter features: presence (who else is on Twitter right now?) and threading (easier to read convos) https://t.co/aCVRxVDfy0 — jack (@jack) August 31, 2018

