TestFlight for iOS update adds Dynamic Text support, 38 additional languages

TestFlight is getting a minor update today that brings a few new features as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements. Today’s update brings the app to version 2.2.0.

TestFlight now supports an additional 38 languages, essentially expanding the availability of TestFlight for many more users. In addition, the system-level Dynamic Type feature is now supported within TestFlight, making text size more consistent across applications.

Dynamic Text is an option within iOS’ settings that lets users choose the optimal text size they’d like to use across iOS. This gives options for both larger and smaller text than the system default. Default iOS apps respect this setting while third-party apps will need to do some work to make the feature work.

Lastly, TestFlight is also seeing enhancements to accessibility, making the app more accessible for more users.

TestFlight is available as a free download on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

