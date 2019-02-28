Every day in March, the App Store will feature an app founded or led by a woman, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

Throughout March, Apple will be featuring female entrepreneurs, creatives and engineers across its platforms to celebrate International Women’s Day. We have already reported on the upcoming Activity Challenge and special Today at Apple schedule, but Apple is doing even more.

Every day in March, the App of the Day in the App Store will feature apps that are built, led or founded by women. On Fridays, Apple will do richer editorials with female members of the tech industry.

As previously reported, Apple will be hosting a ‘Made by Women’ series of Today at Apple sessions at certain Apple Stores in Singapore, Kyoto, Hong Kong, London, Milan, Paris, Dubai, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

The Apple Music teams will also be celebrating women with special curated playlists and Beats 1 will host a 24-hour takeover. Apple’s iTunes, iBooks and Podcasts content stores will also be highlighting relevant materials.

Customers can also explore iTunes for curated selections of movies and TV series featuring dynamic female characters, check out Apple Podcasts to listen to shows created by inspiring women and visit Apple Books to find books that elevate the stories and experiences of women.

Apple is partnering with Girls Who Code to support Swift coding clubs across 50 states, targeted at bringing young female talent into the field.

International Women’s Day officially takes place on Friday, March 8 but Apple is taking the opportunity on its properties to highlight women across the whole of March. For Apple Watch customers, there’s a special Activity Challenge medal to earn by completing a 1 mile, walk run or wheelchair workout on the day.

