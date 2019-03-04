Lutron Smart Fan Speed Control now shipping from $59, HomeKit support at launch

Lutron’s first-ever fan speed controller announcement was a hit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show two months ago. Now Lutron’s Smart Fan Speed Control is shipping from $59, and early customers have shown off working HomeKit support.

Lutron’s new smart home accessory is a big deal because it adds smart fan features to traditional fans. Just replace the fan’s basic on/off wall switch; no need to replace the entire ceiling fan with a brand new ceiling fan just to gain smart home features.

HomeKit support is also impressive. An early customer shared a lengthy hands-on video on YouTube that demonstrates how Smart Fan Speed Control and Lutron’s bridge work in Apple’s Home app and with Siri using HomeKit.

Smart Fan Speed Control appears as a fan just like Hunter’s HomeKit ceiling fans (reviewed) with the same support for changing speed between 0/25/50/75/100 percent. Lutron’s retrofit solution lacks the ability to change fan direction and light control requires a separate Lutron wall switch, but Lutron’s new smart home product should make for a compelling upgrade to existing ceiling fans.

Lutron originally pitched the product as a Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa first accessory, promising HomeKit support sometime after launch, but early customer reviews including the 30-minute long YouTube video confirm that complete HomeKit support is ready now.

More info from the specs below:

ELIMINATE PULL CHAINS: Provides control of your ceiling fan right from the wall. Choose from 4 fan speeds plus off, for increased comfort

WIRELESS CONTROL: Pair with the Fan Pico remote (PJ2-3BRL-GXX-F01 sold separately) for wireless control from anywhere around your home

SMART PHONE CONTROL: Create scenes and schedules using the FREE app by adding the Lutron Smart Bridge (L-BDG2-WH, sold separately)

MOST CONNECTED: Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, Nest and more when you connect with the Lutron Smart Bridge (L-BDG2-WH, sold separately)

TECHNICAL DETAILS: up to 1.5A single ceiling fan; single-pole only or add Fan Pico (PJ2-3BRL-GXX-F01, sold separately) for 3-way control

EASY INSTALL: replaces existing switch and installs in as little as 15 minutes; NEUTRAL WIRE REQUIRED

INCLUDES: (1) Caseta wireless smart fan speed control; coordinating wallplate and accessories sold separately

Smart Fan Speed Control does require Lutron’s $79 Caseta bridge to work which will add to the total setup cost, but the price may still be compelling if you like your existing ceiling fan. Lutron Smart Fan Speed Control for a single fan retails for $59, or you can pay $30 more and include a remote with the wall switch replacement. If you already have Lutron Caseta wall light switches (reviewed), the same bridge is compatible and no additional bridge is required.

Lutron doesn’t sell Smart Fan Speed Control directly, but it does point to authorized retailers including Amazon and Home Depot. Amazon currently lists both the single wall switch and remote bundle kit as available for pre-order without a promised ship date. Reddit users have discovered that Home Depot has stock of the single wall switch both in stores and online before other retailers.

Top image via Rey G on YouTube

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: