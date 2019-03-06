Nike Run Club on iOS adds Custom Challenges feature for competitions and staying motivated

Nike today has updated its Nike Run Club app for iOS to version 5.22. The update includes a new Custom Challenges feature, which allows you to create your own Challenge and invite friends to compete.

The Nike Run Club app first added Challenges last year. The feature originally allowed you to “stay motivated” by completing challenges of running 9 miles per week or 31 miles per month. Today’s update takes the Challenges feature a bit further.

Nike says that its Custom Challenges feature will let you create your own Challenge and set your own goals. You can also invite friends to compete in that Challenge and track progress via the Leaderboard and Achievements sections of the app.

Here’s the full change log for today’s Nike Run Club update:

Custom Challenges. Now you can create your own Challenge. Invite your friends, set a goal and crush it together! Check your progress on the Leaderboard and earn Achievements when you cross the finish line

General bug fixes and enhancements on iPhone and Apple Watch

Nike regularly updates its Run Club app with new features. Recently, Nike has focused on adding new complications for the Apple Watch Series 4 watch faces, integrating with Siri Suggestions, and more.

Nike Run Club is available as a free download on the App Store and includes a great accompanying Apple Watch application.

