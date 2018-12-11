Nike Run Club for Apple Watch gains workout summary and guided sessions complication

Nike Run Club for Apple Watch Series 4 now has a complication option for every new slot on the new Infograph Modular and Infograph watch faces. Nike Run Club added support for most of the new complication slots last month, but one big option on Infograph Modular was missing before today.

Now Infograph Modular has a Nike Run Club complication on the middle slot which can present more data than other slots on the watch face. Nike Run Club uses this complication to show summaries of recent runs including pace, distance, and duration, or featured guided runs in the NRC watch app (although there doesn’t appear to be an option to control what NRC presents).

Nike Run Club also supports an NRC app launcher in the small slots on this watch face, and the analog Infograph face includes a variety of complications for NRC including a text summary for distance ran in a month, an app launcher, and an app launcher with text around the dial.

Here are the release notes for today’s Nike Run Club update:

Here’s what’s new with this update: PHONE – General bug fixes and enhancements. PRO-TIP: Track your shoe mileage and see how far you run in each pair. Tap the shoe icon on the top left in Quickstart to get started. APPLE WATCH – More watch complications. Easily access NRC with new watch complications to use with the Infograph watch faces. Use your Watch app on your iPhone to add and customize. – General bug fixes and enhancements. IMPORTANT: You need to authorize NRC to access Motion and Fitness Activity in order to track a run. For the best results on Apple Watch, we recommend using watchOS 5.0 or above.

Nike Run Club is available on iPhone and Apple Watch through the App Store.

