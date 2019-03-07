9to5Mac Happy Hour 215: Smart Battery Case take two, Apple’s TV drama, iOS 12.2 final touches

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss our extended experience with Apple’s new Smart Battery Case, developing Mac software and a special utility used for the show, Apple’s TV drama before its new video service launches, the latest changes in iOS 12.2 beta, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get a $50 credit toward your first job post!
Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.
Hosts:
Topics:
- Apple officially releases Smart Battery cases for iPhone XS/Max/XR with Qi charging support
- Tabs To Links for Mac
- Tim Cook reportedly tells Apple’s original content TV producers ‘don’t be so mean’, lack of clarity causing delays
- iOS 12.2 beta 4 now available, here’s what’s new
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 4 – changes and features [Video]
- Apple quietly updates the quality of the British Siri voice
- 2019 AAPL shareholders meeting: New iPad Pro features, philanthropy controversy, Apple health push
- Researcher who found macOS Keychain security hole is sharing details with Apple, even though company yet to promise macOS bug bounty program
- iPhone again sees hefty discounts in China, this time for iPhone XS and XS Max
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!