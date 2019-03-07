9to5Mac Happy Hour 215: Smart Battery Case take two, Apple’s TV drama, iOS 12.2 final touches

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss our extended experience with Apple’s new Smart Battery Case, developing Mac software and a special utility used for the show, Apple’s TV drama before its new video service launches, the latest changes in iOS 12.2 beta, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get a $50 credit toward your first job post!

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-03-07-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!