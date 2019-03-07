Airbnb buying HotelTonight, adding traditional hotels to private home and room booking service

Airbnb has today signed agreements to acquire HotelTonight. The company announced the news via a press release.

Today, we are building on this work by signing an agreement to acquire HotelTonight. HotelTonight is a hotel-booking service focused on making last-minute trips easy and fun, offering guests seamless, on -demand booking for boutique and independent hotels.

One of the main goals with the HotelTonight acquisition is to allow Airbnb users to make last-minute bookings at traditional hotels when private homes are booked for portions of your stay.

This will also help bridge the gap between hotels and home hosts, allowing users to book rooms at traditional hotels, private homes, and boutique hotels using the Airbnb app.

We’ve had an overwhelming response from hoteliers with strong ties to their local communities who want to offer truly personal hospitality: in 2018, we more than doubled the number of rooms available on Airbnb in properties that hosts categorized as boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other hospitality venues like hostels and resorts.

Sam Shank, Co-founder and CEO of HotelTonight says:

Together, HotelTonight and Airbnb can give guests more choices and the world’s best boutique and independent hotels a genuine partner to connect them with those guests.

