You can now get Hulu for free – permanently – if you sign up for a new Spotify Premium account

If you have been considering a Spotify Premium account, the company is upping the ante with a new offer. Just under a year ago, it offered a deal to bundle in a basic Hulu plan for $12.99/month – a $5/month saving – but it’s now going one better and making Hulu completely free …

The deal begins with a 30-day free trial of the bundle.

Spotify Premium now comes with Hulu on us. Music. Podcasts. TV. Movies. Free for 30 days, just $9.99/month after. Enjoy endless entertainment for one low price when you join the world’s most popular music subscription service. Spotify Premium: Listen to millions of songs, ad-free and offline. Discover and share music through our world-renowned playlists. Explore captivating podcasts about news, culture, sports, and more. Hulu (ad-supported) plan: Get unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more — all on your favorite devices.

The bad news is that the offer is limited to the US, and existing Spotify Premium subscribers aren’t eligible.

You must be new to Spotify Premium. If you currently subscribe, or have subscribed previously, to either Spotify Premium or the Spotify Unlimited service or have taken a trial or introductory offer previously, you are ineligible for this offer.

The good news is that if you’re already on Spotify’s $12.99 plan, you’ll be automatically switched to the $9.99 one. If you are currently billed by Hulu for the combo, however, you’ll need to switch your billing to Spotify to qualify.

You can also take up the offer if you’re on a free trial of Spotify Premium, but if you have more than 30 days left on it (some trials offer three months free), you’ll lose your remaining free time when you switch to this deal.

Although you have to sign up by June, the deal itself isn’t time-limited. Spotify says you’ll keep your Hulu access as long as you have your Spotify Premium account.

Spotify seems to be back into prioritizing subscriber numbers over revenue, at a time when the company is doing battle with a major label.

