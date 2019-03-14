Get ready for WWDC 2019 with these iPhone, iPad, and Mac wallpapers inspired by Apple’s graphics

Apple today officially announced that WWDC 2019 will take place starting June 3rd in San Jose, California. While that is still over 2 months away, the WWDC art this year has already provided inspiration for iPhone wallpapers. Head below for downloads.

This year’s WWDC art focuses on writing code to “blow minds.” As such, the art is a tasteful imagination of an exploding mind. Graphic designer AR7 on Twitter has taken the WWDC 2019 art and reimagined it into a sleek wallpaper for every iPhone model, as well as the iPad and Mac. Download links are below.

Download the WWDC 2019 wallpapers for iPhone XS & iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone X, iPad, Mac, and more

WWDC 2019 will take place from June 3rd through June 7th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Registration for the WWDC lottery is open today through March 20th. If you win, you’ll be able to purchase a ticket to WWDC for $1,599.

WWDC is likely to mark the introduction of iOS 13, watchOS 6, macOS 10.15, and tvOS 13. While many details as to what these updates will bring are still unclear, iOS 13 is said to include a system-wide Dark Mode, iPad improvements, and more. What are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.

