LG releasing first 2019 OLED TVs gaining HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support next month

LG is out today with details on its 2019 TV lineup that will eventually offer users built-in AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration. Pricing and size info has been revealed with the most affordable 55-inch model starting at $2,499 launching next month.

LG announced back in January that it would release new TVs this year with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality. However, unlike Vizio and Samsung who are bringing Apple integration to 2018 TVs, LG is only offering the new support on 2019 models. That caused a stir and some LG owners even created a petition for the company to launch the features on older TVs.

Today, LG detailed its three TV series to receive HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support with screen sizes from 55- to 77-inches.

The 2019 LG OLED TV lineup features screen sizes ranging from 55 to 77-inch class options consisting of the W9 series (models 77/65W9), E9 (models 65/55E9) and C9 (models 77/65/55C9).

The first models to be available will launch in April, with all of the series up for sale by June. The C9 55-inch (OLED55C9PUA) is priced at $2,499 with the E9 65-inch (OLED65E9PUA) going for $4,299.

Here’s the full breakdown of the 2019 LG OLED TV lineup:

Other features that all of the new TVs share include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support:

LG’s flagship TVs feature Dolby Vision for an outstanding HDR experience and Dolby Atmos for realistic, dimensional audio. The α9 Gen 2 also adds artificial intelligence to audio. This feature enables the TV to provide a virtual 5.1 channel up-mix to the 2 channel source material, providing an expanded sound field.

