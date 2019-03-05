LG says its AirPlay 2 and HomeKit rollout will begin ‘mid-year,’ still limited to 2019 TVs

In January, LG was one of a handful of TV manufacturers to announce plans to integrate AirPlay 2. Now, the company has offered up a bit more detail on when LG TV owners can expect AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to become available.

In a press release today, LG confirmed that its newest smart TVs will be updated with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality “mid-year.” Previously, LG had only confirmed that the TVs would be updated sometime in 2019, so this is certainly a narrower window.

New LG TVs will receive an upgrade mid-year to support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming of video and audio content and connectivity to Apple’s smart home products. 2019 LG TV owners can also expect to receive a firmware update that will add Amazon Alexa support to complement Google Assistant which is included out of the box.

Notably, LG is only updating its 2019 TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features. Users of older models, despite numerous similarities, will not get the update. This has frustrated many users of 2018 and 2017 LG TVs, with a petition calling on the company to extend AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to those older models.

Apple has a full list of TVs slated to add AirPlay 2 on its website. These are the LG models currently listed:

LG OLED (2019)

LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)

LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

Read LG’s full press release from today here.

