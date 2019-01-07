LG bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support with Siri and Home app functionality to its TVs this year

Samsung was the first manufacturer to announce AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support coming to its TVs yesterday. Since then Vizio also shared that built-in support for Apple’s ecosystem will be arriving with its SmartCast TVs this year. Now, LG has confirmed its plans to integrate AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with its televisions at CES 2019.

LG shared today at CES that its 2019 TVs will be gaining both Airplay and HomeKit functionality.

As we learned from Vizio and Samsung’s announcements, the new Apple integration will offer users options to cast content from Apple devices to their TVs without needing an Apple TV. It will also bring Siri control and Home app support.

By adding support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, users can play content from their iPhone, iPad, and Mac directly to SmartCast TVs, and enable TV controls through the Home app and Siri,” said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at Vizio.

As one of Apple’s first TV partners, LG is adding Apple AirPlay, AirPlay Audio & HomeKit support to our 2019 TVs! #CES2019 #LGCES2019 — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 7, 2019

LG will be bringing the new support to its 2019 AI TV lineup:

Users can use their normal voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG’s AI TV lineup in 2019, as is support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With support for AirPlay 2, users can easily play videos from iTunes and other video apps, music, photos and directly from their Apple devices to their LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.

