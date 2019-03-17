How to stream NCAA Selection Sunday on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad

It’s easier than ever this year to stream Selection Sunday on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. As conference tournaments start to wrap up, NCAA March Madness is about to begin in full force. Tonight marks the beginning of it all with Selection Sunday, where the bracket for this year’s games will be set

Here’s how to stream Selection Sunday.

This year, Selection Sunday will be broadcast on CBS. Things kick off at 6PM ET/3PM PT. CBS will also broadcast the Final Four and National Championship later on, so you might as well get a head start on figuring out your streaming plans for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

How to stream Selection Sunday on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac

With this year’s Selection Sunday being broadcast on CBS, there are several options for streaming the show. One of the easiest is through the CBS All Access service, which starts at $5.99 per month and includes a 7-day free trial. CBS All Access is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

You can also stream Selection Sunday via many of the over-the-top TV services. FuboTV is one of the best streaming TV services for sports, you’ll just want to make sure that your local CBS affiliate is supported by looking at this list. Other streaming platforms also include CBS in certain markets:

Last but not least, you can also stream Selection Sunday via the NCAA March Madness website and application. This will limit you to three hours of streaming before you’re required to sign-in with a cable provider. Three hours of free streaming is enough to get you through tonight’s two-hour Selection Sunday event, but it will eat in to your free streaming time for future games.

Going forward, here are the important dates for March Madness 2019:

March 17 : Selection Sunday

: Selection Sunday March 19-20 : First Four (Dayton, Ohio)

: First Four (Dayton, Ohio) March 21-23 : First/second rounds

: First/second rounds March 28/30 : South Regional in Louisville, Kentucky

: South Regional in Louisville, Kentucky March 28/30 : West Regional in Anaheim, California

: West Regional in Anaheim, California March 29/31 : East Regional in Washington, D.C.

: East Regional in Washington, D.C. March 29/31 : Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri

: Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri April 6/8: Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Will you be tuning into Selection Sunday tonight? Be sure to check back in later this week for how to stream the March Madness Games on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

