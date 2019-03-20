Stacktrace Podcast 028: “The week of shipping”

It’s poker time! While Apple seems to be going all-in on shipping new products this week, it’s once again time for John and Gui to place their bets as to what Apple might have in store for their 25th of March media event. That, and a bit of time traveling back to the year 2000.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: For the entire month of March, get 50% off Hyper’s combo wireless charger/USB-C hub and its other wireless chargers w/ code 9to5wireless. w/ code

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/StacktraceEp28.mp3

Links