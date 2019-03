Ahead of Apple’s streaming video launch on Monday, CNBC is out with a report on a few last-minute details of the service. According to the report, Apple’s upgraded TV app will not support subscribing to Hulu. Furthermore, CNBC reiterates that some of Apple’s content will be available for free to Apple device users, and adds that Apple is still withholding details from partners.

In addition to its own original content, Apple is expected to announce an upgraded TV app that allows users to sign up for third-party streaming services. Thus far, Apple is said to have inked deals with Starz, Showtime, CBS, Viacom, HBO, and others. Hulu, however, has not signed on to be available via Apple’s subscription package service.

Past reports have suggested that Apple will offer discounts when users bundle multiple services together. This means that users could subscribe to a “package’ of Starz and Showtime through the TV app at a cheaper rate than subscribing to each individually.

Today’s report says, however, that even Apple’s partners don’t know the details of this service:

Apple has been so secretive about its bundling plans that many of the main participants in its “channels” product don’t know how it plans to package the services and what it plans to charge, according to people familiar.

Hulu isn’t alone in resisting Apple’s plans, though. Netflix confirmed earlier this week that its content will not be available through Apple’s service, saying it prefers to house all of its content through its own app.

Currently, Hulu does integrate with the TV app, which allows users to take advantage of features like “Up Next.” Today’s report is simply stating that users won’t be able to subscribe to Hulu through the TV app, like they will with other services.

CNBC also reports that Apple is standing firm at wanting a 30 percent cut of subscriptions through the TV app. Currently, Apple takes 30 percent of recurring subscriptions for the first year, then 15 percent after that. It’s unclear if that setup would continue for subscriptions initiated through the TV app.

Apple has pushed for a 30 percent cut on every customer that subscribes to an over-the-top video service through its streaming service, people have told CNBC. Currently, Apple takes a 15 percent cut on revenue from customers that sign up to HBO Now, Netflix, and other streaming apps through the App Store.

Lastly, today’s report reiterates that Apple plans to make “some” of its original content available for free to device owners. This has been previously reported, but it remains unclear how much Apple will charge for access to its complete library of content.

Apple’s expanded video streaming plans are expected to be announced this coming Monday at Steve Jobs Theater – and 9to5Mac will be in attendance.

