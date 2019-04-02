iPad app Pixelmator Photo now available to pre-order, launches next week

The Pixelmator team is today launching a new iPad app called Pixelmator Photo, a variant on their existing Pixelmator suite focused on non-destructive editing for photographers. The app is available to pre-order in the App Store now for $3.99, and will go live next week, priced at $4.99.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Pixelmator Pro (and the older Pixelmator for iPad) were comprehensive image editing suites that combined color adjustments, effects, vector shape tools, and more. Pixelmator Photo hones in on one popular use case — editing images taken with a camera — to create a new user interface for iPad that is optimized for photographers.

Open images from your Photos library using the Pixelmator Photo browser. The browser features a filter sidebar which makes much better use of the iPad display than the Apple Photos app. Once you are done editing, you can save your changes back to the Photos library or export in a variety of formats.

Pixelmator Photo can edit JPEG, or RAW images shot by more than 500 cameras.

Pixelmator Photo lets you access adjustments to exposure, brightness, shadows saturation, hue, shadows, and more. Adjust Curves and Levels on a histogram just like you would expect from a desktop image-editing tool. You can tweak individual elements of an image with selective color and replace color adjustments. Features like crop and perspective correction are also available.

Pixelmator Photo also incorporates machine learning tools to speed up editing with automatic ML Enhance. As all edits in Pixelmator Photo are non-destructive, changes made by the automatic algorithms can be tweaked at your leisure. There’s even a ML Crop to automatically frame your images around a subject.

Pre-order Pixelmator Photo to get the app at a 20% discount. If you pre-order, the App Store will automatically download the app to your device when it launches on April 9. From April 9, Pixelmator Photo will cost $4.99. Find out more on the developer’s website.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: