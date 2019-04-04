Snapchat launches new game platform, Stories in third-party apps, developer tools, AR camera features, more

At the first Snap Partner Summit today in Los Angeles, Snapchat unveiled four major announcements for the platform. It has launched its new Snap Games platform, introduced new AR camera features, announced new original content, and unveiled third-party app integrations via App Stories, Bitmoji Kit, Creative Kit, and Ad Kit. Notably, the App Stories tool will bring the platform’s popular Stories to third-party apps like Tinder and more for the first time.

After the Snap Partner Summit, Snapchat detailed all the announcements in a press release.

“Landmarkers” will be a new way for users to have fun with Lenses at popular landmarks around the world in augmented reality. Landmarkers were made by Snapchat users and offer the ability to have fun with 5 landmarks.

Today’s Lens Studio update now includes even more templates for augmented reality creators — including Landmarkers, which empower creators to build Lenses that can transform the world’s most iconic landmarks in real-time. There are also new templates for hand-tracking, body-tracking, and more, which you can use to create Lenses that could appear when Snapchatters use Scan!

Another update to Snapchat’s camera features is the “Scan” platform gaining two new partners to allow users to find GIFs based on real world objects powered by Giphy. Users will soon be able to also get help with math homework via a new Photomath integration.

Along with these new features, Snapchat is gaining a new “AR Bar” menu. Check out the video below detailing the updates:

Another major announcement from the summit today was the launch of company’s Snap Games platform, which had been rumored last month.

But friendship is more than just the things you talk about. Friendship is also about the experiences you have together — so we’ve been working hard to build an entirely new experience for friends to play together. Introducing Snap Games: mobile games, made for friends!

The first game launching today is Bitmoji Party (a la Mario Party-style mini games), with five more titles arriving on the platform:

In Bitmoji Party , you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games.

, you can play as yourself in a series of quick, wacky mini-games. In Tiny Royale from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action.

from Zynga, you and your friends shoot to the top in bite-sized Battle Royale action. In Snake Squad from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing!

from Game Closure, you and your squad work together to be the last ones standing! In C.A.T.S. Drift Race from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win!

from ZeptoLab, you’ll drift around the track and speed past friends for the win! In Zombie Rescue Squad from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city.

from PikPok, your squad will rescue survivors in a zombie-infested city. In Alphabear Hustle from Spry Fox, you’ll collaborate to form words — fast! — to build your village.

Another big move for the platform is expanding where its content is available. Snapchat is launching four new developer kits to bring its ads, Bitmoji, Stories, and more to apps like Tinder, Venmo, Fitbit, and more.

Here’s the rundown on all the new developer tools:

Today we’re excited to announce new Snap Kit experiences: Introducing App Stories App Stories allow Snapchatters to share content right from the Snapchat camera to a Story inside another app. Share a Snap of your hidden talent to a Story on your Tinder profile.

profile. Share a Snap of your day to a Story on Houseparty .

. Share a Snap of your latest trip on AdventureAide to inspire customers to join you next time. Creative Kit Conversation is so often about the content and causes you care about. We’re excited to announce that soon, you’ll be able to share custom stickers from your favorite services right on a Snap. Use Netflix to share the show you’re watching.

to share the show you’re watching. Use Breaker or Anchor to share the podcast you’re listening to.

or to share the podcast you’re listening to. Use Anghami (in the Middle East) or JioSavvn (in India) to share a song you love.

(in the Middle East) or (in India) to share a song you love. Use GoFundMe to share a meaningful cause.

to share a meaningful cause. Use VSCO to share a beautiful photo with your friends on Snapchat. With many of these integrations, friends can simply swipe up to watch, listen, or donate on their own! Bitmoji Kit Bitmoji Kit helps our community bring their Bitmoji with them to even more places. Use Bitmoji to add context to your payments on Venmo .

. Watch your Bitmoji react, right on your wrist, as you move with Fitbit. Now that’s self-motivation! Introducing Ad Kit Ad Kit allows developers to access our new Snap Audience Network and bring our popular mobile ad format, Snap Ads, to their apps. This will help our partners grow, and offer advertisers new ways to reach the Snapchat community. We’re accepting applications for Ad Kit and App Stories (part of Story Kit) at SnapKit.com beginning today.

Snapchat further detailed its success with original content so far and announced more to come.

Today we’re excited to announce our new slate of Snap Originals programming! These Shows span docuseries and scripted, comedies, and teen dramas — but they all have one thing in common. It’s not just the Shows that are original, it’s the way the stories are told.

Here’s a look at all the original shows:

In Two Sides from New Form, a young couple navigates a breakup — told from both characters’ points of view at the same time.

from New Form, a young couple navigates a breakup — told from both characters’ points of view at the same time. Can’t Talk Now from New Form is a teen soap that takes place inside the phones of a few high school freshman BFFs.

from New Form is a teen soap that takes place inside the phones of a few high school freshman BFFs. In Sneakerheads from Indigo, we’ll follow the misadventures of three college freshmen as they navigate the crazy, shady, and mercurial world of Los Angeles sneaker culture.

from Indigo, we’ll follow the misadventures of three college freshmen as they navigate the crazy, shady, and mercurial world of Los Angeles sneaker culture. In Commanders from Dakota Pictures, two high school outcasts discover a retro computer with a mysterious code that can alter real life.

from Dakota Pictures, two high school outcasts discover a retro computer with a mysterious code that can alter real life. Denton’s Death Date from Insurrection Media centers on Denton Little: a high school junior whose death date is only a week away.

from Insurrection Media centers on Denton Little: a high school junior whose death date is only a week away. While Black from Indigo is a docuseries that explores racially charged social issues through disarmingly candid conversations led by author, filmmaker, recording artist, and educator MK Asante.

from Indigo is a docuseries that explores racially charged social issues through disarmingly candid conversations led by author, filmmaker, recording artist, and educator MK Asante. BuzzFeed’s upcoming daily afternoon show will bring viewers the latest celebrity, entertainment, and sheer OMG moments blowing up the internet.

upcoming daily afternoon show will bring viewers the latest celebrity, entertainment, and sheer OMG moments blowing up the internet. In Dead of Night from Bazelevs, a teenage girl must escape a quarantined city full of zombies armed with only her phone.

from Bazelevs, a teenage girl must escape a quarantined city full of zombies armed with only her phone. Compton Dreams from October Films is a docuseries following the highs and lows of three up-and-coming artists from Compton.

from October Films is a docuseries following the highs and lows of three up-and-coming artists from Compton. In Stranded with Sam and Colby from Bunim/Murray, two paranormal investigators go off the grid into a cursed Pennsylvania town.

