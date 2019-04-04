Tim Cook calls into ESPN to talk sports ahead of Auburn’s Final Four appearance

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a known fan of Auburn sports. Ahead of the team’s appearance in the Final Four this weekend against Virginia, Cook called into The Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN to talk about his love of sports today.

Speaking to Finebaum, Cook explained that even as the CEO of a major company, he still loves sports as they can be a “great unifier.” Cook attended Auburn University and received his undergraduate degree from the school.

Here’s what Cook had to say when asked about whether sports is a common conversational topic between CEOs:

War Eagle! I think sports is still a great unifier, it’s the one thing we can all rally around and people put their other interests aside to either fight the other side or hopefully join forces. Sports always comes up. CEOs are people too. They love sports.

Watch a clip of Cook’s conversation on the Paul Finebaum show below. If you want to learn how to stream this weekend’s Final Four, check out our full guide right here.

"CEOs are people, too. They love sports, too!" Tim from Cupertino (AKA @tim_cook, CEO of Apple) had to call Paul @finebaum today to discuss @AuburnMBB making the #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/ISLCYyFOQI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 5, 2019

