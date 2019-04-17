Stacktrace Podcast 032: “Dark mode convert”

We’ve got an ice cream truck full of scoops! A huge episode packed full of exclusive reports on iOS 13, how the iPad might be able to act as an external display for the Mac, a new Find my Friends/iPhone app, and the long-awaited breakup of iTunes. Also, a months late review of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/kNoaXqqXTY_StacktraceEp32.mp3

