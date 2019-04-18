Report: iPhone outsells Samsung and other Android smartphones in the US during March quarter

CIRP looked at smartphone activations in the US during Q1 and found that iPhone slightly outpaced Samsung devices to be the most popular smartphone.

Among smartphone brands, in the March 2019 quarter Apple and Samsung led with 36% and 34% of the activations, respectively. LG and Motorola were in third and fourth place, with 11% and 10% of activations, respectively (Chart 2).

That 36% share put Apple above its Q1 2018 results, but is still notably lower than what CIRP saw for iPhone share in 2016 and 2017 during same period.

While this seems like slightly positive news for Apple’s US sales, a report yesterday citing supply chain sources said that total iPhone sales for the March quarter (Apple’s Q2, calendar Q1) would be below expectations.

Apple’s earnings call is scheduled for April 30th, where it will release its March quarter results. However, it previously stopped reporting unit sales for its products, so it will be up to analysts to decipher iPhone sales.

As for iOS vs. Android market share of new smartphones during the March quarter, Android came in first with 64% and iOS took 34% in CIRPs data. That share for iOS was up several points YoY with Android dropping the same. “Basic” operating systems fell off the charts in this most recent study, accounting for around 2%.

