Houzz app gets ‘View in My Room 3D’ tool update, now able to place tile flooring in AR

Popular home renovation and design app, Houzz, is out today with an update to its augmented reality View in My Room 3D tool to let users on iOS and Android virtually tile their floors.

The company announced the new AR feature in a press release today:

Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home renovation and design, today introduced its latest augmented reality (AR) feature within its app for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, available for free at the App Store and Google Play Store. The feature, part of Houzz’s View in My Room 3D tool, enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tile, true-to-scale.

The app is able to determine the orientation of your floor and users can discover how much tile they need, and even order the right amount all within the Houzz app on iPhone and iPad.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

simply tap the View in My Room 3D button on a product page for any 3D-enabled tile product, launching the iPhone, iPad or Android camera. Scan the floor and point the device to each corner of the room to set the perimeter. The tool will populate the floor with tile in 3D on the screen and estimate the amount needed for the project. Products can be directly added to the shopping cart for easy checkout. Shoppers can also capture what’s on their screen and save the photo to a Houzz ideabook, where it can be shared with family, a home professional or other collaborators.

Houzz is a free download from the App Store.

