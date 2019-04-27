watchOS 6 concept envisions expanded Activity Rings, new watch face controls, more [Gallery]

This week, we’ve seen concepts imagining macOS 10.15 and iOS 13 features. Now, we round things out with a new – albeit hopeful – concept of watchOS 6. The concept envisions things like Shortcuts support, new Health features, a dedicated Apple Books app, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The concept was created by Jake Sworski and imagines several features that Apple Watch users would appreciate. One of the neatest features imagined here is support for automatic watch faces. This means that Apple Watch would automatically switch watch faces based on time or location.

Sworski’s concept also envisions an expanded Activity Rings system. Here, users can add additional Activity Rings for things like breathing, distance, sleep, and more. There’s also a new Body app that makes it easy to track height, weight, and BMI directly from the Apple Watch. A dedicated Nutrition app lets you log calories from watchOS, as well.

Like a lot of watchOS concepts, sleep tracking is also imagined in this one. In a new Sleep app, users can see things such as their average heart rate while sleeping, total time in bed, time asleep, and more.

Other features imagined in Sworski’s concept include an expanded Calendar app, as well as brand new apps for Notes, Home, Photos, Books, Safari, and more. Essentially, with these apps on watchOS, the Apple Watch could become an even more powerful standalone device and rely less and less on the iPhone.

You can view the full watchOS 6 concept on Behance to see the features in closer detail. What do you think of these watchOS 6 imaginations? What’s on your watchOS 6 wishlist? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: