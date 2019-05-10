9to5Mac Happy Hour 224: Powerbeats Pro review and watchOS 6 rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the mysterious LG UltraFine display disappearance and Apple’s upcoming display, Apple’s wacky new iOS game, our Beats Powerbeats Pro review after week one, and exciting new watchOS 6 rumors for Apple Watch at WWDC.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Capterra: Visit Capterra.com/HappyHour today and join the millions of people who use Capterra each month.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/05/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-05-10-2019.mp3

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!