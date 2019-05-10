Latest Retina 4K iMac hits all-time low, plus Apple Watch Series 3 LTE and new AirPods are on sale

Today’s best deals include the latest Retina 4K iMac, Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from $249, and the latest AirPods return to an all-time low. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Retina 4K iMac hits new Amazon all-time low

Amazon is offering the latest Retina 4K iMac at the best price we’ve seen from the online retailer. Currently $1,350, that’s good for nearly $150 off and the lowest price we can find. The latest from Apple offers a gorgeous Retina 4K display, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac, and more. Ships with Apple’s Magic Mouse and Keyboard. Put your savings to work and grab the Twelve South Backpack to add a little extra storage. This nifty add-on is a great way to hide an external hard drive or other iMac accessories that you’d like to have on hand but out of sight.

Apple Series 3 LTE is discounted further

Today we’re seeing various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models at new all-time low prices starting at $249 shipped. That’s a $150 discount from the list price and $40 less than other retailers are currently selling it for. Apple Watch Series 3 is headlined with GPS tracking, a swimproof design, heart rate sensor, and a whole host of fitness monitoring capabilities. Even with the launch of Series 4, Apple’s previous generation Watch is a great way to dive into the world of wearables.

Apple AirPods are on sale again

It’s hard to remember an Apple product that has been so regularly discounted after launch quite like AirPods. Currently, both Amazon and Costco are offering the non-wireless charging model for $140. The upgraded version with Qi capabilities is also on sale for $180. Either way, this is a great time to grab Apple’s latest pair of AirPods.

