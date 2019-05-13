The best portable Apple Watch power banks to use while traveling

The Apple Watch has pretty reliable all-day battery life most of the time. In certain use cases, however, you might need to give it another boost – such as if you’re traveling or doing a lengthy LTE workout. Read on as we roundup our favorite Apple Watch power bank accessories.

Why use an Apple Watch power bank?

Personally, I find the best reason to own an Apple Watch power bank is for traveling. The Apple Watch’s magnetic charging puck can be a a bit of a pain to use while on the road, especially if you’re only traveling for a few days and don’t need to bring your full array of cables and charging blocks.

Of course, you can always charge your Apple Watch using a normal portable battery, but those solutions require you to supply your own Apple Watch charging cable. Apple Watch power banks generally integrate an Apple Watch charging – including all of the ones mentioned below.

Choice #1 – Ugreen

My personal pick for an Apple Watch power packs comes from Ugreen. Its Portable Travel Power Bank packs a 2,200mAh rechargeable battery that comes with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck. The Ugreen Portable Travel is MFi certified and includes a USB-A port that allows you to quickly charge your iPhone and other devices.

The 2,200mAh battery is enough to get you 3-4 full Apple Watch charges, which is perfect for weekend travel. It packs a nice combination of power and form factor, coming in at just 16mm thick and 5.29 ounces heavy. The one downside is that you have to recharge the Ugreen with a microUSB cable, though one is included in the box and that’s a common annoyance with all of these chargers. Read our full review of the Ugreen here.

The Ugreen Portable Travel Power Bank is available for $53.95 on Amazon. At one point, Ugreen sold a more powerful charging solution with an integrated Lightning cable, but that is seemingly no longer available. We’ll update if it returns.

Choice #2 – Griffin

If your goal is ultimately portability, the Griffin Travel Power Bank Key Chain for Apple Watch is an excellent choice. It quite literally attaches to your key like any other key would, and gives you 1,050mAh of battery life. This means it’s not the post powerful battery pack out there, but what it lacks in power, it makes up for in portability.

You’ll still get around 2 full Apple Watch charges with this battery pack. The battery pack itself recharges via microUSB, unfortunately, but again, one is included with purchase. It also includes a nifty built-in stand to raise your Apple Watch and make Nightstand mode easy to see.

The Griffin Travel Power Bank Key Chain for Apple Watch is available for $31.

Choice #3 – MIPOW

On the other side of the coin, if you’re looking for something with the most power possible, MIPOW sells its MFi-certified Apple Watch Power Bank with 6,000mAh of juice. This will get you roughly 10 full Apple Watch charges while on the go.

The MIPOW also has an integrated Lightning cable, however, which makes it easy to charge both your iPhone and your Apple Watch at the same time while traveling. If ultimate power is your goal, and you’re willing to compromise some portability for that power, the MIPOW is a great choice. It’s available for $99.99.

Other Apple Watch power banks:

If none of these options strike your fancy, a few other ones are available. Maxon’s sells a keychain Apple Watch charger for $18.99, while Smatree sells an intriguing charging case for Apple Watch at $28.99, but it doesn’t include an Apple Watch puck. Belkin also just recently introduced its pricey, but powerful Boost Up Charge Power Bank for Apple Watch, but we haven’t been able to try that one out yet.

Do you have a favorite Apple Watch portable power bank? Have you tried any of these options? I personally use the Ugreen charger, but let us know what you think down in the comments.

