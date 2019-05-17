Latest iPad Air and mini on sale, Nomad takes 20% off Apple accessories and Arlo bundles are in Friday’s deals

Deals on the latest iPad Air and mini, Nomad’s spring cleaning event, and a nice price drop on Arlo security cameras highlight today’s best deals. Head below for more in this rendition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest iPad Air and mini see some of the biggest discounts yet

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members up to $30 off the latest iPad Air and mini from Apple. If you don’t have a membership, it’s free to signup. Headlining is the new iPad Air, which starts at $479.99. The latest from Apple delivers a new A12 Bionic chip, 10.5-inch TrueTone Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil. An 8MP back camera and up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. iPad mini offers a 7.9-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil, and a built-in Touch ID sensor. It has the same 8MP camera as the iPad Air featured above.

Nomad spring sale takes 20% off

Popular Apple accessory-maker Nomad is offering 20% off sitewide, including some of its most popular iPhone and Apple Watch accessories. Our top pick is the 1.5-meter Lightning Battery Cable for $40 (Reg. $50). This unique MFi Lightning cable sports a built-in battery and Nomad’s classic rugged nylon design. With 2800mAh of internal power, you’ll be able to charge your iPhone once over while traveling or if in a jam. We loved it in our hands-on review as a must-have for overnight stays.

Arlo Pro outfits your home with cameras for $350

Today only, you can pick up a four-camera Arlo Pro bundle for $350. It typically sells for upwards of $500, making it a particularly notable discount. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by two 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more.

