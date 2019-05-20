Apple Pay officially rolling out to users in Hungary and Luxembourg

Apple Pay continues its international expansion today, going live in Hungary and Luxembourg. This means that iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac users in those countries can now take full advantage of Apple’s mobile payment platform.

In Luxembourg, Apple Pay is supported by BGL BNP Paribas. Notably, BCEE, the Luxembourg State and Savings Bank, is not yet supporting Apple Pay. It’s unclear when Apple Pay will expand beyond BGL BNP Paribas in Luxembourg.

Meanwhile in Hungary, Apple Pay is supported by OTP Bank. The launch of Apple Pay in Hungary and Luxembourg comes less than two weeks after the service launched in Iceland with two launch partners. Earlier today, Apple Pay expanded to another one of the “big four” banks in Australia, as well.

It’s important to note that Apple Pay is still rolling out in Hungary and Luxembourg. This means you might encounter some hiccups during the setup process. If you have a compatible card, however, you can head to the Wallet app to start the process.

Apple Pay works on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. On the Mac, you can use Apple Pay on the web to easily make purchases through compatible websites. On Apple Watch, simply double-click the side button to reveal the Apple Pay interface.

Apple hasn’t yet updated its Apple Pay support document to note the two new countries added today. With the addition of Hungary and Luxembourg, Apple Pay is now available in a total of 40 countries. Tim Cook touted earlier this year that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 countries before the end of the year, and it’s clear the company is on track to meet that goal.

View the full list of Apple Pay countries and regions on Apple’s website.

Applepay is now working in Hungary #applepay — gabkovacs (@gabkovacs1) May 21, 2019

