Apple Pay now available in Iceland with two launch partners

Apple Pay is now available in Iceland for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac users. In a somewhat-unexpected launch, Apple Pay is now live with Arion and Landsbankinn. If you have a credit or debit card with one of those banks, head to the Wallet app to add your card …

As the service is still rolling out, you may need to restart your iPhone to force the Wallet app to refresh and present the setup Apple Pay screens.

Once set up, you can start using your iPhone at retail merchants wherever you see the contactless logo. For iPhone 8 and older devices, use your fingerprint to authenticate with Touch ID as you move your phone near to the reader. For iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR owners, double-click the side button to bring up the Apple Pay interface, authenticate with Face ID and then hold the phone near the reader to pay.

If you have an Apple Watch with Apple Pay enabled, double-click the side button to show the Apple Pay interface, then hold the watch display near the contactless terminal.

With the addition of Iceland, Apple Pay is now live in 34 total countries.

Halló Apple Pay! Korthafar Landsbankans geta nú tengt kort sín við Apple Pay sem er einföld, örugg og traust greiðsluleið. https://t.co/J9Uhkp8kdN — Landsbankinn (@landsbankinn) May 8, 2019