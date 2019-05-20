National Australia Bank becomes latest Australian ‘big four’ bank to support Apple Pay

One of the major Apple Pay holdouts in Australia is finally coming on board to support Apple’s mobile payments platform. National Australia Bank today announced that its customers can now add NAB cards to Apple Pay, becoming the third of the “big four” banks in Australia to do so.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

NAB made the announcement on Twitter this evening, saying that customers can now add their NAB Visa cards to Apple Pay and use them anywhere the payment method is accepted. Both business and personal cards are supported, and NAB has setup a handy webpage with all of the details.

Apple Pay adoption among banks in Australia has been somewhat slow, but with today’s addition of NAB, three of the “big four” banks in the country are now on board with Apple Pay. CommBank added support for Apple Pay earlier this year, while ANZ is also an Apple Pay supporter. The last remaining holdout of the “big four” banks is Westpac, and there’s no timetable on when it might support Apple Pay.

The larger Australian banks have sparred with Apple over access to the iPhone’s NFC hardware. The banks petitioned that Apple open access to NFC technology so they could run their own payment platforms, but Apple has denied those requests.

Despite the slow adoption of Apple Pay among the “big four” Australian banks, Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey has touted that Australian customers use Apple Pay more frequently than any other country. As more major banks in the country add Apple Pay support, that usage is only expected to rise.

For the full list of banks around the world that support Apple Pay, visit Apple’s support page here. Are you a National Australia Bank customer who has been holding out for Apple Pay support? Let us know down in the comments.

It’s here. NAB customers can now use Apple Pay. Just add your NAB Visa Card and start using Apple Pay wherever you can tap and pay. Apple Pay with NAB. Easy. T&Cs apply. https://t.co/bs5t9VIGwT pic.twitter.com/fDY5vbMRDA — NAB (@NAB) May 20, 2019

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: