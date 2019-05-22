Apple Watch Series 4 is $70 off, plus deals on Sonos speakers and iOttie mounts

Headlining today’s best deals from 9to5Toys is up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, refurbished AirPlay Sonos speakers, and discounts on the latest iOttie car mounts. Head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by $70

Amazon and B&H are taking up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 4, including both GPS and Cellular configurations. This is the second best deal that we’ve tracked all-time. The latest Apple Watch delivers a completely new design with a larger screen, improved speaker, and upgraded internals for faster processing. With built-in fitness tracking and water-resistance, you’ll be able to monitor your happenings wherever adventures take you. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra Apple Watch band from the various third-parties starting at $5.

Sonos Memorial Day sale delivers hot refurbished deals

Sonos has kicked off its Memorial Day sale with a number of notable price drops on AirPlay-enabled speakers and more. Deals starts at $119 and include Sonos One, Play:5, Playbar, and more, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. As long as you have a Sonos One or newer speaker you’ll be able to enjoy AirPlay compatibility across your entire setup.

Popular iOttie car mounts hit new all-time lows

The latest smartphone car mounts from iOttie are on sale at Amazon with new all-time lows available across the board. You’ll find both dashboard and CD slot mounts here, and we even have a deal on Qi-enabled models too. Check out all of our top picks for more details.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Scan Dimension SOL 3D Scanner Hands-on: Setup and first impressions [Video]

Focal Sphear Wireless Headphones Review: High-quality audio for nearly any activity [Video]

Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]