9to5Mac Happy Hour 226: 8-core MacBook Pros, butterfly keyboard changes, new LG UltraFine display

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss LG’s new 23.7-inch 4K UltraFine display in Apple Stores, the surprise MacBook Pro updates and changes to the keyboard repair program, an update on Apple News+, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple Stores are quietly selling a 23.7-inch LG UltraFine display
- Apple announces more powerful 8-core MacBook Pro
- Apple expands Keyboard Service Program to include 2018 MacBook Pro and current MacBook Air
- Eddy Cue says Apple has ‘hundreds’ of people working to make Apple News+ better
- FTC wins antitrust case against Qualcomm [update: Qualcomm appealing]
- Government database filing suggests Apple Watch ECG will soon launch in Canada
- Lutron announces new Aurora dimmer for Hue lights
