9to5Mac Happy Hour 226: 8-core MacBook Pros, butterfly keyboard changes, new LG UltraFine display

- May. 23rd 2019 6:45 am PT

0

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss LG’s new 23.7-inch 4K UltraFine display in Apple Stores, the surprise MacBook Pro updates and changes to the keyboard repair program, an update on Apple News+, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneInGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

HP Memorial Day Sale

Guides

9to5Mac Podcasts

9to5Mac Podcasts
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 IV

Sony RX100 IV
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro