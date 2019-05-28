Kwikset’s Premis HomeKit smart lock with touch screen and modern design now available to order

After announcing its latest HomeKit smart lock back in January, Kwikset has started taking orders for the contemporary model of its Premis lock.

The new Premis Contemporary HomeKit lock is just a new design for the previously released Premis “Traditional” model. The latest design features a simple aesthetic with squared-off edges.

Premis features:

Premis is an Apple HomeKit (only) enabled touchscreen smart lock

Use Siri voice control to check lock history; remote access to monitor, lock, and unlock from anywhere using the Kwikset Premis iOS app and Apple TV (4th generation or newer) or HomePod

Security features: ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 Certified, SecureScreen, optional auto-lock, optional alarm for incorrect codes, and more

SmartKey re-key technology compatible with Kwikset (KW1) keyway only. Tamper Resistant Cover

Latch has adjustable backset 2-3/8″ to 2-3/4″ to fit most standard door preparations (please check your door measurements prior to purchase)

Kwikset is currently pointing customers to its Amazon listing where the Contemporary model is priced at a salty $300 in a black or silver finish. However, the products aren’t shipping right away with the black quoting 1-3 weeks, and the silver 1-3 months.

Notably, the Kwikset Premis Traditional is almost half the price at $161 for the silver version. It has the same features as the Premis Contemporary aside from the aesthetic differences. A bronze model goes for $185.

If you’re set on a clean design like the latest Kwikset Premis but don’t want to spend $300, Schlage makes a simliar HomeKit lock that sells for $180.