Apple shares new ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ short film titled ‘Las Cholitas Voladoras’

Apple today has shared the latest video in its “Shot on iPhone XS” series. The video is entitled “Las Cholitas Voladoras” and highlights an association of female wrestlers based in Bolivia.
Here’s what Apple says about the video:
The Flying Cholitas are an association of female wrestlers based in El Alto, Bolivia. Their skill and creativity are empowering women across Bolivia to explore their cultural pride and artistic expression.
The credits for the film:
- Directors: Michael Johnson and Luisa Dörr
- Cinematographers: Brandon Kuzma and Bob Hoste
- Producer: Jeremy Schneier
- Editor: Lynn Bousquet
- Music: Dana Buoy
Apple says the video was shot on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS, with the aid of several different accessories. Those accessories included:
- Freefly Movi Cinema Robot
- ROV Mobile Motorized Slider
- FiLMiC Pro
- Beastgrip Lens Adapter and Rig System
- Moment Lenses
- Canon EF Prime Lenses
Apple has regularly shared “Shot on iPhone” short films as a way of showcasing the iPhone’s camera power. Earlier this year, Apple shared a special “Shot on iPhone” short film for Chinese New Year. It also held a contest for users to submit their own “Shot on iPhone” photos. Watch today’s new video below as well as a “making of” clip.
