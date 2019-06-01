Apple shares new ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ short film titled ‘Las Cholitas Voladoras’

- Jun. 1st 2019 10:11 am PT

0

Apple today has shared the latest video in its “Shot on iPhone XS” series. The video is entitled “Las Cholitas Voladoras” and highlights an association of female wrestlers based in Bolivia.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Here’s what Apple says about the video:

The Flying Cholitas are an association of female wrestlers based in El Alto, Bolivia. Their skill and creativity are empowering women across Bolivia to explore their cultural pride and artistic expression.

The credits for the film:

  • Directors: Michael Johnson and Luisa Dörr
  • Cinematographers: Brandon Kuzma and Bob Hoste
  • Producer: Jeremy Schneier
  • Editor: Lynn Bousquet
  • Music: Dana Buoy

Apple says the video was shot on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS, with the aid of several different accessories. Those accessories included:

  • Freefly Movi Cinema Robot
  • ROV Mobile Motorized Slider
  • FiLMiC Pro
  • Beastgrip Lens Adapter and Rig System
  • Moment Lenses
  • Canon EF Prime Lenses

Apple has regularly shared “Shot on iPhone” short films as a way of showcasing the iPhone’s camera power. Earlier this year, Apple shared a special “Shot on iPhone” short film for Chinese New Year. It also held a contest for users to submit their own “Shot on iPhone” photos. Watch today’s new video below as well as a “making of” clip.

Read more: 

Guides

iPhone XS

iPhone XS

iPhone Xs is Apple's flagship 2018 5.8-inch OLED smartphone. It features improved cameras, a new gold color, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Nomad Wireless Charger for Tesla Model 3

Nomad Wireless Charger for Tesla Model 3
Mophie Wireless Qi Charger

Mophie Wireless Qi Charger