Hands-on with new 2019 iPhone 11 cases with square camera housing [Video]

Yesterday I received a special package in the mail all the way from Shenzhen, China. Inside were three prototype cases for Apple’s upcoming 2019 iPhone lineup.

These new iPhones, possibly to be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R, will feature a new camera array on the rear according to reports from multiple sources.

How do the new iPhone 11 cases compare to current-generation iPhone models like the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR? Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough for the details.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

If the design of these cases are based on real upcoming iPhone hardware schematics, then all three of Apple’s new phones, not just the high end models, will feature a new square camera housing in the upper left-hand corner.

Reports have suggested that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will sport a new three camera array within this housing, along with a flash module. The more budget-friendly iPhone 11R will go from the single camera found on its predecessor to a more capable dual camera array.

iPhone 11 cases video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube now

Reports go on to suggest that Apple will use the extra camera on the iPhone 11 and 11 Max to house a new super wide 12-megapixel camera, similar to what we’ve seen from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 flagship smartphones. Reports also indicate that the new lenses will adopt a special black coating to make the square camera bump appear more aesthetically appealing.

One interesting aspect that I found while exploring these cases with current-gen hardware was how the mute switch, Side button, and volume buttons aligned.

If these cases are correct, then the iPhone 11 Max will feature a mute switch, Side and Volume buttons that are slightly lower than they are on the current-gen iPhone XS Max hardware. On the other hand, these buttons matched perfectly when testing out the iPhone XR in the upcoming iPhone 11R case.

Prior CAD-based renderings have suggested that the iPhone 11 will feature a redesigned mute switch, so perhaps this change is there to accommodate this new design. Or perhaps Apple thinks that moving the buttons down slightly on such a large device results in a more ergonomically-friendly experience.

Of course, all of this is subject to change, but case manufactures have a big incentive to be early — and to be right — with upcoming iPhone cases and accessories.

What do you think about these iPhone 11 cases, and what is your opinion about the physical rear camera module changes? Sound off down below with your thoughts and opinions.

Extra special thanks to Sonny Dickson for helping me acquire these prototype cases for early examination.