Apple features apps and games from WWDC scholarship winners in App Store story

Apple has used the home page of the App Store today to celebrate the WWDC scholarship winners and share their apps and games.

In a featured App Store story, Apple has given recognition to all of the WWDC scholarship winners and also shared the students’ apps and games, which cover a wide variety of subjects.

WWDC19 Scholarships reward talented students and STEM organization members with the opportunity to attend Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple notes that this year’s winners come from more than 20 different countries. Brazil and the US have the most scholarship winners with over 20 recipients each.

The featured apps cover a variety of subjects including language learning, music, astronomy, math, health & fitness, entertainment, games, and more.

Big congrats to all the scholarship winners! Check out the story and all the featured apps here.

