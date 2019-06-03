Apple features apps and games from WWDC scholarship winners in App Store story

- Jun. 3rd 2019 6:54 am PT

0

Apple has used the home page of the App Store today to celebrate the WWDC scholarship winners and share their apps and games.

In a featured App Store story, Apple has given recognition to all of the WWDC scholarship winners and also shared the students’ apps and games, which cover a wide variety of subjects.

WWDC19 Scholarships reward talented students and STEM organization members with the opportunity to attend Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple notes that this year’s winners come from more than 20 different countries. Brazil and the US have the most scholarship winners with over 20 recipients each.

The featured apps cover a variety of subjects including language learning, music, astronomy, math, health & fitness, entertainment, games, and more.

Big congrats to all the scholarship winners! Check out the story and all the featured apps here.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for coverage of all of today’s announcements, as well as our WWDC news hub.

MacStadium Private Cloud for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

WWDC 2019

WWDC 2019

"Write code. Blow minds." Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2019 will take place from June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, CA.
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Anker 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Solid fast charger for iPhone and iPad. Works for MacBooks too.