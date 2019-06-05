iPad mini 5 hits a new all-time low price, Amazon launches new Anker sale, and Lutron HomeKit lighting is discounted. All of that in more is in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 5 hits new all-time low price

The latest mini version in Apple’s iPad lineup is currently on sale for $330.50 shipped. That’s a new all-time low price and down from the usual $399 going rate. The new iPad mini 5 features an ultra-portable design, which we called its defining feature in our hands-on review. Apple’s latest includes Touch ID, an A12 Bionic chip, and a Retina 7.9-inch display. iPad mini 5 supports Apple Pencil, which is a great way to maximize your savings today and take your creativity to the next level. Apple Pencil delivers extra functionality that’s ideal for note-taking, drawing, and other activities.

New Anker sale discounts Qi chargers, Bluetooth, more

Amazon’s latest Anker promotion discounts a wide range of Mac and iPhone accessories starting at $11. You’ll find deals on Anker’s popular Qi charging stands, which pair nicely with the latest iPhones. There’s also a two-pack of Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth Speakers at $38. Perfect for Father’s Day or graduation gifts. Check out the entire sale right here for more.

Kickstart HomeKit lighting w/ Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $80. While this kit typically sells for $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Included in the Dimmer set is a Caseta bridge, in-wall switch, Pico remote and wallplate bracket. With baked-in HomeKit support leading the way, Lutron’s smart lighting ecosystem also works with Alexa as well as Assistant.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Audioengine A2+ Wireless Review: Beautiful design with crisp, warm audio [Video]

Rockpals 100W Foldable Solar Panel Review: Keep charging while off-grid [Video]

Jackery Explorer 240 Review: Dependable power station at a great price [Video]