Gatorade is releasing its first-ever augmented reality Snapchat lens today with inspiration from soccer legends Mia Hamm and Mallory Pugh and a special tie-in from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss.

The “Every Day Is Your Day” Snapchat lens explores the world seen in the soccer duo’s short film with the same name and a vision to encourage girls to play sports and enjoy the positive effects throughout life.

Snapchat users can launch the new AR lens to enter a portal that explores the interactive world created in the short-film inspired by Dr. Seuss’ poem. Players can tap the soccer ball and play through three scenes from the short film including the soccer net scene in the photos above.

The Snapchat lens will also promote the “Every Day Is Your Day” short film with a play button inside the experience:

Gatorade’s new Snapchat lens launches today at 1 p.m. ET through Sunday, July 7th. Snapchat for iPhone is available for free on the App Store.

