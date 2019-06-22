Update: Apple Pay is also on tap to launch in Portugal and Greece on Wednesday, reports suggest.

Apple is rumored to be continuing its Apple Pay expansion in Europe next week. Following a launch in the Netherlands earlier this month, Apple Pay will reportedly launch in Slovakia this coming Wednesday.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

According to a local report from Zive, Apple Pay will launch in Slovakia on Wednesday, June 26th. The report cites anonymous bank officials and says Apple Pay in Slovakia will support four banks at launch: Slovenská sporiteľňa, Tatra banka, mBank, and J&T Banka.

The report further notes that in the days following Apple Pay’s launch on Wednesday, a handful of other banks are poised to add support as well. Those include Poštová banka, 365 bank, N26, and Monese. When exactly these banks will add support is unclear, but today’s report implies it will be sooner rather than later.

Over 45,000 retailers support contactless payment in Slovakia, the report says. This means Apple Pay users in Slovakia will have ample opportunities to take advantage of Apple’s mobile payment solution when it launches next week.

Apple Pay has expanded throughout Europe at a rapid pace this year, launching in countries such as Hungary, Luxembourg, Iceland, and the Netherlands. In the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to retailers such as Target and Taco Bell, as well as to new transit platforms, sports venues, and Ticketmaster.

View the full list of Apple Pay countries and regions on Apple’s website. Keep up with all of the latest Apple Pay news in our full Apple Pay guide.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: