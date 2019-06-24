Beats fills chief marketing officer vacancy with former Electronic Arts VP

After a few notable marketing leadership departures, Beats has announced its new CMO pick: Chris Thorne. The new top marketer at Beats joins the Apple-owned headphones company with experience from EA, The Honest Company, and Forward. The company highlights that the new CMO joins after the major launch of its new Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones.

Beats says Thorne, who reports directly to Beats President Luke Wood, will start in his new role at the company immediately. Since 2017, Chris Thorne lead growth for a firm called Forward that connects doctors with advanced medical technology to improve patient healthcare. He spent two years prior at Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company after five years at Electronic Arts.

In 2016, Beats CMO Omar Johnson left the company two years Apple after bought the company. Jason White, another top marketer, departed Beats for a Portland-based cannabis company in January.

Check out the full release below:

Culver City—June 24, 2019—On the heels of its globally anticipated launch of Powerbeats Pro, Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) today announces that Chris Thorne has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Thorne brings his industry-defining vision, commitment to product quality and passion for creativity to the Beats brand that’s known for pioneering the premium headphone category. In his role as CMO, Thorne will report to Beats President Luke Wood and will oversee global marketing efforts to drive customer acquisition, strengthen customer engagement and loyalty and grow sales. He will also further develop Beats’ iconic storytelling and lead integrated marketing campaigns across all channels. Thorne will drive and continue to shape Beats’ brand identity through diverse pop cultural experiences. “It’s an exciting time at Beats. With our highest quality product portfolio to date, our team continues to grow rapidly across the globe,” Wood says. “In his career, Chris has shouldered an extensive roster of brands that amplify his invaluable experience in marketing, business management, brand growth and creative development. I’m thrilled we have found a marketing leader who will continue to drive Beats as an industry changemaker and look forward to working closely with him.” “I admire everything that Beats has accomplished over the past 11 years,” Thorne says. “Beats not only sits at the cross-cultural intersection of music, technology and sports, but it has defined the niche as a category in such a short time. The brand continues to dominate cultural conversation, and I’m excited to join the team and contribute to its successes.” Thorne joins the Beats family with over 15 years of marketing and business experience. He began his executive career as President of CSMG Sports, one of the largest sports representation firms in the country, before becoming Global Vice President of Marketing, Media & Mobile at Electronic Arts (EA). He then served as Chief Marketing Officer at The Honest Company and was most recently Chief Growth Officer at Forward. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his JD from Northwestern Law School.

