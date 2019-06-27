Retina iMac deals take up to $600 off at B&H, plus Amazon’s Acer Gold Box is filled with Mac accessories, and Emerson’s HomeKit smart thermostat hits the best price of the year. Head below for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Retina iMac deals headline today’s best offers

B&H is now taking up to $600 off previous generation Apple iMacs, offering substantial savings and new all-time lows in many instances. Leading the way is Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,699. That’s a $600 savings off the original price. Features include an i5 processor, 2TB Fusion drive and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Add in gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac, and you’ll be all set for quick data transfers. Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front.

Amazon’s Acer Gold Box has monitors, keyboards and more

Today only, Amazon is running an Acer Gold Box featuring a wide range of Mac-friendly accessories, including monitors, keyboards, and various other accessories. Deals start at just $8 with the biggest discounts topping out at 30% off. Check out all of our top picks right here for more.

Emerson’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat hits the best price of 2019

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat on sale for $89 shipped. Normally $100 or more, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 and beats our last mention by $6. Not only will you get HomeKit compatibility here, but also Alexa and Assistant, giving you full voice control no matter what ecosystem you use.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or MacBook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

