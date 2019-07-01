Snapchat brings multiplayer ‘Bitmoji Tennis’ title to Snap Games

While the tennis greats are playing out their game at Wimbledon, Snap is bringing an exclusive game of its own to Snapchat. Bitmoji Tennis is a new title launching on Snap Games inside Snapchat.

Snap Games is the new multiplayer gaming platform built right inside Snapchat’s messaging feature.

Bitmoji Tennis lets players use Snapchat as the controller for competing against other players, tapping to serve the ball or run left and right, or tilting to aim a shot. When the ball approaches your racket, your player automatically swings for it.

How do you win? The first player to earn five points takes the victory. Bitmoji Tennis also includes solo training, one-on-one match challenges, and group challenges with multiple rounds, plus player stats are tracked for bragging rights.

The game is mostly ad-free, although you can “upgrade” your racket by watching short ads between games. To start playing, just open a chat for one or multiple friends, tap the rocket icon, then launch Snap games and start playing Bitmoji Tennis.

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store.

