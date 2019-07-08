Looking to cut back on your social media use? Follow along for how to delete your LinkedIn account from iPhone, iPad, and the web.

If you’ve made up your mind to delete your LinkedIn account, follow one of the options below. If you’d like to download your data first, read more about that here. If you’re still on the fence, read more toward the bottom of this post on what deleting your account entails.

Below are step by step instructions on how to delete your LinkedIn account from iPhone, iPad, and the web.

How to delete your LinkedIn account

iOS LinkedIn app

Tap your profile picture Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner Under the Account tab, choose Close account Select Continue and pick a reason for closing your account, tap Next Enter your LinkedIn password and choose Done

Direct Page

Head to this page directly to delete your LinkedIn account You’ll need to be logged in to the account you’d like to close, then follow the steps provided

On the web

Click the Me icon at top of the LinkedIn homepage Choose Settings & Privacy Scroll down, under Account management, click Change next to “Closing your LinkedIn account“ Choose a reason for closing your account, click Next Type in your LinkedIn password and click Close account

LinkedIn notes the consequences of closing (deleting) an account on a support page:

You won’t have access to your connections or any information you’ve added to your account.

Your profile will no longer be visible on LinkedIn.

Search engines like Yahoo!, Bing, and Google may still display your information temporarily due to the way they collect and update their search data. Learn more about how your profile shows up in search engine results.

You’ll lose all recommendations and endorsements you’ve collected on your LinkedIn profile.

You may want to download a copy of your data before you close your account with us.

If you have a premium membership, own a LinkedIn group, or have a premium account license, you’ll have to resolve those accounts before being able to close your Basic account.

If you’ve created more than one account, learn how to delete or merge a duplicate account.

You can reopen your account in most cases if it’s been closed less than 20 days, but we’re unable to recover the following even if you reopen your account:

Endorsements and recommendations

Ignored or pending invitations

Followings (Influencers, Companies, etc.)

Group memberships

