Earlier today, a Rosenblatt analyst said that iPhone 11 sales will likely disappoint, sending AAPL down over 2 percent today. Now, JP Morgan analysts have published a more optimistic note regarding Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As detailed by CNBC, JP Morgan analysts say that they expect Apple to release four new iPhones in 2020. The new four new iPhones will purportedly include three new OLED iPhones at 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches. The analysts also predict that these iPhones will include 5G, as well as advanced 3D sensing technology in the rear cameras:

“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games).”

JP Morgan is bullish on the effects of 5G, predicting that Apple will sell 195 million iPhones in 2020. This is up from its estimates of 180 million units for 2019. The analysts sees this growth driven by “more significant spec upgrades” than recent years.

As for the fourth new iPhone expected by JP Morgan analysts, the firm predicts that Apple will go after “a much more value category than it has been used to with its recent launches. This could purportedly come in the form of a smaller iPhone that’s the same size as the iPhone 8 and lacks features like 5G and OLED.

Many of the details in today’s JP Morgan note were previously reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month. In an investor note last month, Kuo wrote that Apple has three new OLED iPhone sizes in store for 2020, as well as 5G connectivity.

Read more: