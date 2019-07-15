Apple releases fifth developer beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6

Apple today has released the fifth beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6 to developers. Today’s update comes one week after Apple released beta four of the operating system to developers.

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 does not feature any notable changes or improvements, and instead focuses on bug fixes and performance boosts. You can download the latest beta using the Software Update feature in System Preferences.

Apple is also beta testing iOS 12.4, likely to be released sooner rather than later. That update includes support for Apple Card, which Apple has said will launch to consumers sometime this summer. iOS 12.4 is currently on its sixth developer beta.

