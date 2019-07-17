What’s new in iOS 13 developer beta 4?

- Jul. 17th 2019 10:47 am PT

Apple today has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6 to developers. Read on as we recap all of the changes in today’s updates.

Apple released macOS Catalina beta 4 to developers yesterday, and the update did not include any major changes other than normal beta bug fixes and improvements. Today’s updates to iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS are likely a bit more fruitful.

If you spot any changes in iOS 13 beta 4, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 4?

  • Smaller Home screen app menus on iPadOS and iOS
  • New ‘Rearrange Apps’ option when long-pressing on apps on iOS and iPadOS

  • Redesigned voice message icon in Messages

  • Slightly tweaked Share Sheet design with translucent background and whiter buttons (beta 4 on the left vs beta 3 on the right)

  • New animation in Photos when sharing an image
  • tvOS 13 beta 4 adds auto play

  • More to come….
iOS 13 is coming to iPhone in the fall of 2019. A developer beta was released at WWDC 2019.

