What’s new in iOS 13 developer beta 4?

Apple today has released the fourth developer betas of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6 to developers. Read on as we recap all of the changes in today’s updates.

Apple released macOS Catalina beta 4 to developers yesterday, and the update did not include any major changes other than normal beta bug fixes and improvements. Today’s updates to iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS are likely a bit more fruitful.

What’s new in iOS 13 beta 4?

Smaller Home screen app menus on iPadOS and iOS

New ‘Rearrange Apps’ option when long-pressing on apps on iOS and iPadOS

Redesigned voice message icon in Messages

Closes the vulnerability that allowed unauthenticated access to passwords in Settings

Improvements to 3D Touch performance

New labels in Photos that show how many similar photos were hid in curated tabs

Slightly tweaked Share Sheet design with translucent background and whiter buttons (beta 4 on the left vs beta 3 on the right)

New animation in Photos when sharing an image

tvOS 13 beta 4 adds auto play

