Refurbished 12-inch MacBooks and iPad Pros are up to $540 off, Anker’s Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable is $11, and save $62 on Samsung’s 144Hz Curved Monitor. Hit the jump for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $540 on refurbished 12-inch MacBooks and iPad Pros

Woot is offering several notable deals on previous generation Apple products including MacBooks and iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition. One standout here is the mid 2017 12-inch MacBook with Retina Display 1.2GHz/256GB/8GB for $870. This model originally sold for $1,299 and now goes for around $1,099 direct from Apple in refurbished condition. They are “Apple Certified Refurbished” and include a one year warranty from Apple. However, if you don’t mind going with just a 90-day Woot warranty, you can score this laptop from just $760. A great option for grandma or the kids, with a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more, it might be a solid option for yourself as a basic web surfer as well.

Just $11 gets you Anker’s Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable in White for $11. That’s good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Anker’s cable features interchangeable Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C adapters. So rather than carrying three different cords to meet your everyday carry’s charging needs, this cable enters as a one-stop-shop solution. Don’t forget that we’re seeing a selection of other notable deals on Anker’s Qi chargers, smart scale, dash cam, much more from $10.

Samsung’s 144Hz Curved Monitor is down to $268

Amazon offers the Samsung CJG5 Series 27-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $268. Normally selling for $330 at retailers, that’s good for a $62 discount and is a new Amazon low. Featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s gaming monitor comes packed with a 1440p curved panel for a more immersive experience. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs are included as well. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

