Best Buy Black Friday in July is now live with up to $600 off Apple gear, we are seeing huge deals on smart hone gear (Hue, Nanoleaf, LIFX), and the latest Apple Pencil for $90 shipped. Hit the jump for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Black Friday in July

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now live, and it’s a big one. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. It is filled with notable Apple deals including up to $250 off select iPad Pro models, up to $600 off MacBook Pro, iTunes gift card deals, and much more. The sale runs from now through July 27th.

Deep deals on Hue, Nanoleaf, LIFX, more

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is also offering numerous discounts on smart home products. Our top pick is the Philips Hue 3-Bulb Multicolor HomeKit-enabled Starter Kit with Lightswitch for $129.99 shipped available at both Best Buy’s eBay storefront and direct. This is down from its $180 list price and matches our last mention. If you’ve yet to enter the Philips Hue ecosystem, this is the perfect starter kit. You’ll get the HomeKit-enabled Hub, three multicolor bulbs, and a lightswitch in this bundle. Plus loads more deals on Nanoleaf, Wemo, and TP-Link.

The latest generation Apple Pencil drops to $90

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $129 regular price, it goes for $125 at Amazon in new condition and is now among the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. It works great with Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. It charges and pairs wirelessly, which is a huge upgrade from the Lightning connector the previous generation used.

